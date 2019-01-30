Report: Crystal Palace closing in on loan move for James McCarthy

According to reports from Teamtalk, Crystal Palace are closing in on a loan move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
The 28-year-old joined Everton from Wigan Athletic for £13 million, but he looks certain to leave Goodison Park on loan this week.
The Republic of Ireland international is yet to make a single appearance under Marco Silva, despite returning to full fitness.
The report claims that London clubs West Ham and Fulham were interested in signing McCarthy, but it seems that he is heading towards Selhurst Park instead for the rest of the season.
Championship clubs West Brom and Derby County showed interest in signing him as well, but he looks set to remain in the Premier League.
McCarthy was hoping to sign for the Scottish Premiership giants Celtic this month.
This has been a quiet transfer window for Palace, and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can do some late business before Thursday.