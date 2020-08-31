Report: Crystal Palace and Southampton want Danny Welbeck

Crystal Palace have already made a statement signing this summer by landing Eberechi Eze from QPR ahead of a host of potential suitors.

The Eagles paid £19.5m to sign Eze last week. And now, they’re looking to secure two more signings this summer.





According to reports from the Daily Mail, Palace are considering a move for Watford forward Danny Welbeck this summer.

The former Arsenal forward joined Watford last summer. He managed three goals in 20 appearances for the club, but couldn’t prevent Watford from getting relegated.

Several key players of Watford are attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Therefore, a potential move for Welbeck could be on the cards.

Premier League rivals Southampton are also looking to sign the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker.

The 42-times capped England striker is a very good player but his poor injury record means he is always seen as a risky investment.

Palace are also considering a move for QPR winger Bright Samuel, but whether the Championship club would be willing to sell another player to the same club in the same window remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly keen to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool have been linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr.