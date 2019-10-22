Report: Aston Villa scouted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos against Hearts

According to The Scottish Sun, Aston Villa sent scouts to watch Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in action against Hearts on Sunday, and so did Crystal Palace.
The Colombia international is on the radar of manager Dean Smith, hence his decision to send someone on a scouting mission to Scotland over the weekend.
Villa want to boost their attacking options in January, and they reckon Morelos has what it takes to boost their chances of finishing in the top half of the Premier League table.
The 23-year-old has already scored six league goals this term, and he won the Scottish Premiership golden boot last term after registering 18 strikes.
Morelos has 62 goals in 107 games for Rangers and a total of 114 career goals having also played for the likes of HJK and Independiente Medellín.
Villa’s chances of luring the South American away from Ibrox midway through the season is as slim as they come, though.
Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard is aiming to beat Celtic to the title and other domestic honours, and letting go of Morelos in January is practically impossible.