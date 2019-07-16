Report confirms West Ham’s €60m bid for Andrea Belotti

West Ham have been linked with quite a few strikers this summer and the latest name linked with the Hammers is that of Andrea Belotti.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), West Ham have submitted a €60m (£54m) offer for the player but Torino have turned it down.
Apparently, Belotti is not for sale. It will be interesting to see if West Ham come up with an improved offer for the player now.
Pellegrini needs to improve his striking options and Belotti would be a superb addition.
The player has a €100m release clause but he hasn’t done enough to justify that kind of an outlay. His suitors will try to negotiate a more reasonable fee.
Belotti has the tools to succeed in England and a move to West Ham could be ideal for his career right now.
He is good enough to make the step up and if he impresses with West Ham, he could earn a big move in the near future. The 25-year-old bagged 17 goals for Torino last term.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
The Italians are under no pressure to sell this summer and Belotti doesn’t seem keen on forcing a move. Therefore, West Ham will have to pay over the odds to get the deal across the line.