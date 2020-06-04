Report confirms huge Wolves offer for Vinicius

Wolves have been linked with Benfica’s Vinicius recently.

It appears that the Premier League club have submitted a massive offer for the 25-year-old attacker in January but it was turned down.

As per Record (via Sportwitness), the Wolves offer is still on the table and they want to sign the attacker this summer.

Vinicius is one of Benfica’s prized assets and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sell the player.

Wolves’ offer is thought to be in the region of €60m and that is a lot of money.

Clubs around the world are facing huge losses due to the current health crisis and Benfica will have some financial pressure as well.

Selling Vinicius to Wolves could ease their problems.

Wolves could certainly use someone like Vinicius next season if they want to progress as a club.

They are reliant on Jimenez for goals right now and Vinicius would share that burden and improve Wolves in the attack.

It would be the kind of signing that takes Nuno’s side to another level next year.

As for the player, he would get to play in an elite league alongside top class players. Also, a manager like Nuno could bring out the best in him and aid his development.

Vinicius has 16 goals and 4 assists to his name this season.