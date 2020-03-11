Report claims Manchester United stance on alleged £25m Chelsea target Dean Henderson

According to ESPN, Manchester United are likely to send Dean Henderson out on loan again in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea reportedly interested in the goalkeeper.
It has been reported that United accept that Henderson would not benefit from playing second fiddle to David De Gea next season, especially with Lee Grant having put to paper on a new deal.
The report has added that the Red Devils will likely send the 22-year-old goalkeeper out on loan again for the 2020-21 campaign.
The Englishman spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship and is now part of Chris Wilder’s side on a loan deal for their 2019-20 Premier League season.
A recent report in The Mirror claimed that Chelsea are interested in signing Henderson in the summer transfer window, with the goalkeeper valued at £25 million.
Going out on loan
Henderson is a very talented and promising young goalkeeper who has been superb for United over the past two or so years.
It would make sense for the youngster to go out on loan again, perhaps stay at the Blades, especially if they manage to clinch a Europa League or even a Champions League place for themselves next season.