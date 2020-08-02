Report claims exact number of signings Leeds United want this summer

According to Bleacher Report, Leeds United want to make five new signings in the summer transfer window.

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.





The West Yorkshire outfit will be aiming to make an impact on the top flight of English football following their return since 2004.

Bleacher Report has claimed that Leeds want to bring in five new players, and has named Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks and River Plate right-back Gonzalo Montiel among the players head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants.

Need for a striker

One area that Leeds have to address this summer is upfront, with Patrick Bamford essentially the only senior striker in the squad.

True, Tyler Roberts can operate as a striker, but he is very young, and it would not be wise to put a lot of pressure on him.

Bamford is a very good striker and suits the way Bielsa plays his football, but the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest man needs competition.

An experienced striker who can push the English and perhaps even dislodge him from the starting lineup should be at the top of Leeds’s transfer wishlist.