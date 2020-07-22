Report claims Celtic and Rangers interest in Nottingham Forest-bound Jamie McDonnell

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic wanted to sign Jamie McDonnell, but the youngster is joining Nottingham Forest instead, according to BBC Sport.

Celtic and West Bromwich Albion wanted to sign the central midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to the report.





The 16-year-old also had trials at Rangers, FC Groningen and Sheffield United, adds the report.

However, according to the report, the Northern Ireland Under-17 international is leaving Glentoran and has signed for Forest in the Championship this summer.

One for the future

McDonnell is a very talented and promising young player who is one for the future and is very highly rated indeed.

The 16-year-old, a product of the ClubNI programme, is still very raw and is still developing as a footballer.

It would take a fair few years for McDonnell to break into the Forest first team, and perhaps Rangers and Celtic could try for him again then.

Title race

Meanwhile, Rangers and Celtic will be aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title next season.

The Hoops will be determined to make it 10 league titles in a row in 2020-21, and the Gers will know that they simply cannot let that happen.