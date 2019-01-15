Report: Christian Eriksen unlikely to agree a new Tottenham deal, Real Madrid move very possible

According to AS, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen isn’t close to signing a contract extension at the north London club.
The current contract of the Denmark international doesn’t expire until June 2020, but Spurs want to hand him a new deal.
While talks are still ongoing, it’s highly unlikely that Eriksen will put pen to paper as he eyes a switch to link up with Spanish and European Real Madrid.
As reported by AS, there is “nothing optimistic” concerning talks between both parties and a renewal agreement will be “very, very difficult” to reach at this point.
Eriksen won’t be leaving Tottenham this month, with manager Mauricio Pochettino in need of such a key player to compete at all fronts during the crucial second half of this season.
Spurs have already told Madrid the Dane is only available for £233million, but both sides are expected to negotiate should be player insist on not signing a new deal, and the Spanish club hold the upper hand with time slowly running out for the Premier League side.
The 26-year-old has once again been crucial to Tottenham Premier League campaign this term, scoring four times and assisting seven other goals in 19 appearances.
Eriksen scored twice and assisted once in five Champions League group games and losing such a calibre of player will deal a huge blow on the London side.
Nevertheless, Madrid will be hugely boosted by such quality addition, and it’ll be interesting to see how things go in the coming months.