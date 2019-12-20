Report: Christian Eriksen has told Tottenham Hotspur that he will not be signing a new deal

According to Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has told the North London club that he will not be signing a new deal as his current contract runs down.
Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld put pen to paper on a new three-and-half year deal today, while his fellow defender and international teammate Jan Vertonghen could follow suit after his friend’s decision.
Alderweireld, 31, was one of a number of senior players whose deals run to the end of the season, along with Vertonghen and Eriksen, and while his defensive partner is yet to say anything, the Dane has made up his mind despite head coach Jose Mourinho’s best efforts to convince him.
Spurs could be forced to cash in on the Denmark international next month in order not to lose him for free in the summer of 2020, and it will be interesting to see what chairman Daniel Levy does if suitors come calling.
Eriksen has always been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen if they will be keen to do business in January or hold on till the end of the season.
Mourinho will hope to land a quality replacement for the 27-year-old, and it is a huge task the Portuguese has to get right.