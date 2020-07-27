Report: Chelsea’s Willian and Tottenham Hotspur target likely to end up signing for Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both keen on Chelsea winger Willian, with the Brazilian set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Brazil international is holding out for a three-year deal, but the Blues are only willing to offer him two years.





According to The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano, Willian’s hopes of earning a new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge look slim and there is a growing expectation that he will end up signing for Arsenal.

The 31-year-old was close to joining Spurs when he left Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013, but he moved to Chelsea despite having a medical with the North London side.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on reuniting with Willian, but it appears that the winger will be moving to the red half of the North London divide instead.

Arsenal face Chelsea in the F.A Cup final next weekend and only a victory will see them play in Europe next term.

It remains to be seen if failure to play European football next season will deter the Brazilian from joining Arsenal this summer, and the fact that he could play a crucial role if Chelsea end up winning the clash and stop the Gunners from playing in the Europa League even makes things more interesting.