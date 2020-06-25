Report: Chelsea winger Pedro will join AS Roma at the end of the season

According to Italian transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Nicolo Schira, Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez is set to join AS Roma at the end of the campaign.

Pedro will join AS Roma as a free agent at the end of the season. Total agreement reached – he’s gonna leave Chelsea. Here we go! 🤝🇪🇸 #Roma #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2020

Done deal! #Pedro joins #ASRoma at the end of the season with #Chelsea. The spanish winger will sign a contract until 2022 (with option for another year) with a wages of €3,5M a year. Total agreement. All confirmed! #CFC #transfers

👇🏻 https://t.co/h3iJy5q1DO — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 25, 2020

The Spaniard extended his contract at the Stamford Bridge outfit till the end of the campaign yesterday as it was due to expire at the end of this month, and that will provide boss Frank Lampard an option in attack till the Premier League and Champions League campaigns finish.





An update on the contract situation of Willian and Pedro… 👊 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 23, 2020

Pedro will sign a two-year deal with Roma with the option of another, ending his five-year stay at Chelsea.

The 32-year-old joined the Blues from Barcelona in the summer of 2015 for an initial £19 million and has featured in 201 games across all competitions, scoring 43 goals.

Pedro won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively with Chelsea, playing key roles in every of those victories.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have landed RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and brought in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £45 million and £37 million respectively, and it’s safe to say they won’t miss the former Barcelona ace.