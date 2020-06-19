Report: Chelsea willing to sell N’Golo Kante, Peter Crouch believes he is perfect for Liverpool

According to The Times, Chelsea are willing to sell French midfielder N’Golo Kanté this summer to raise transfer funds if needed as they have significant plans for further signings.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have landed RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and brought in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £45 million and £37 million respectively, and there are plans to get Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea have done well without Kante for the majority of the campaign and selling him can’t be ruled out.

The World Cup winner won’t be short of options if he is transfer-listed, though, and former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes he would fit perfectly into Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

The Reds are presently head and shoulders above every other team in the English top-flight but they could do with a few quality signings this summer in preparation for next season’s title defence.

Liverpool need quality squad depth if they want to challenge for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup next term, and landing Kante will help boost their options in the middle of the park.

They already boast of the best defence in the land and having a midfielder like the Chelsea star in their ranks will make them further impregnable.