Report: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is top target for West Ham

With only two wins in the last 13 games, and flirting just around the relegation zone, West Ham felt the time was right to part ways with Manuel Pellegrini.
But it certainly came as a shock for the fan base as they went back to square one to seek help from David Moyes to take them out of the mire. It was only 19 months ago, the Hammers board opted against extending Moyes’s contract as they wanted “to move in a different direction” and “recruit a manager in line with” their ambitions.
The squad that aimed for a top-half finish is still good enough for a strong comeback, and it remains to be seen how far Moyes can inject a sense of belief in the side that is bereft of confidence at the moment.
For a side that broke club transfer records on last two summer transfer windows to add quality players like Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson, a mere return of 21 goals in 20 Premier League games clearly lays out what Moyes’ first assignment at the London club should be.
With that in mind, the Hammers are eyeing a short-term solution by signing a striker in January. According to reports from The Sun, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a target for the Hammers.
The 33-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club with Frank Lampard trusting his young brigade to lead the front line. With only two starts in the Premier League in 2019-20, Giroud has become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and a move away from the club is highly likely.
Giroud may have lost his sharpness a bit but the former Arsenal striker is still capable of making valuable contributions. And it seems, he has no shortage of admirers, with Glasgow Rangers having been reportedly linked with a move for the French player earlier this month.