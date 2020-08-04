Report: Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi offered to Leeds United

According to Get French Football News, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Leeds United.

It has been reported that Leeds are being bombarded by a number of French agents who are offering their clients.





The West Yorkshire club will play in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2004.

The report has claimed that Chelsea striker Batshuayi is among hundreds of players who have been offered to Leeds Director of Football Victor Orta.

Stats

Batshuayi – who earns £100,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com – has been on the books of Chelsea since 2016.

The Belgium international striker has failed to do much of note at the Blues, with the 26-year-old having spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace in recent years.

According to WhoScored, Batshuayi made one start and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this past season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The striker also scored one goal in 85 minutes in the Champions League, scored three goals in two EFL Cup ties, and one goal in two FA Cup matches, according to WhoScored.

Having failed to establish himself in the Chelsea starting lineup, perhaps it would be best for Batshuayi to move on.