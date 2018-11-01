Report: Chelsea set sight on West Ham’s Declan Rice

West Ham youngster Declan Rice has been one of their most consistent performers this season, but he has rejected a contract offer at the London club.
The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most talented young players in the Premier League after he joined West Ham from Chelsea in 2014.
Capable of playing as a central defender, Rice has impressed as a defensive central midfielder for the Hammers under Manuel Pellegrini.
Rice has a contract at the club till 2020, but his future has already come under speculation. He is currently earning £3,000-a-week, and West Ham are keen to tie him down on a bumper deal.
He has rejected a £20,000-a-week deal to commit his future to the Claret and Blues.
According to reports from The Mirror, West Ham’s London rivals Chelsea have set their sight on recalling Rice, and are looking to offer the defender a £40,000-a-week contract to lure him away from the London stadium.
The Blues are ready to offer double of West Ham’s contract, and there is a genuine possibility that West Ham could be forced to sell their prized asset.