Report: Chelsea really interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles this summer

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Chelsea are really interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles this summer, and talks are ongoing between the club and the player’s representatives.
#Chelsea are really interested in Alex #Telles (Porto) for the next season. Talks ongoing. He could replace Marcos #Alonso, who is the first choice of Antonio #Conte for #Inter as a left-back. #transfers #CFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 4, 2020
Former Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Marco Alonso at Inter Milan, and Chelsea reckon Telles will be a perfect replacement for the Spaniard.
The Brazilian has been in fine form for Porto this term, scoring 10 goals and assisting six others in 37 games across all competitions.
The 27-year-old can also play in midfield and he is strong defensively despite his impressive attacking qualities.
Telles is particularly strong when it comes to putting in crosses into the box, taking set pieces, holding on to the ball and winning aerial duels, so he shouldn’t have a problem taking to the Premier League like a duck to water.
The defender has already rejected Porto’s contract extension offers as he wants a new challenge after four seasons in Portugal, and they will look to cash in on him this summer in order to prevent losing him for free.