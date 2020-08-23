Report: Chelsea Ready to Spend Additional £10m to Seal Fourth Major Signing

Chelsea are reportedly switching their attention to completing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz. This switch comes at a time when the Blues are close to bringing in Ben Chilwell, who has been a long-standing transfer target, from Leicester City. Havertz has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for several months.

Even though Chelsea were swift in completing the transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, the differences with Leverkusen when it comes to the valuation of Havertz has prolonged a deal.





Even now, Chelsea and Leverkusen stand around £10 million apart when it comes to Havertz’s valuation. The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at £80 million by the German club.

According to the Express, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, though, says that Chelsea are ready to up the ante and conclude the deal in time for the new season. He said:

“Ben Chilwell deal to be completed on next days. Havertz: Chelsea are negotiating with Bayer and now are preparing a new bid.”

The fixtures for the Premier League 2020-21 season are out with Chelsea starting against Brighton on September 14. Since pre-season is about to begin soon, it leaves the Blues with little time to get Havertz settled into the squad for the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to announcing a £50 million deal with Leicester for the transfer of Ben Chilwell, who had been linked with a move to the Bridge for several months. He would become the next major signing at Chelsea after Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.