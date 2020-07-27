Report: Chelsea open negotiations to sign Kai Havertz

According to reports from The Guardian, Chelsea have opened negotiations to sign Kai Havertz from Bayern Leverkusen.

The Blues, who reportedly have agreed personal terms with the player, are now looking to wrap the deal for the highly-exciting 21-year-old midfielder.





Havertz has been simply outstanding this season for Leverkusen. He has scored 17 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions this season for the German club.

The report claims that the Blues ‘have stepped up their pursuit of’ Havertz after securing their qualification in the Champions League next season.

Havertz has already told Leverkusen that he wants to join Chelsea. Leverkusen had previously demanded a fee in the region of €90m for Havertz, but Chelsea are looking to agree a deal in the region of €80m.

Frank Lampard, who is keen to revamp his attack, is confident that the deal will be struck. Negotiations are expected to pick up this week, and it remains to be seen how quickly Chelsea can wrap up the deal for the player.

It has been claimed that the Blues are the only club in the running for Havertz who has been offered a five-year deal by the club.

Chelsea have already been active in the summer transfer market and have already strengthened their attack with the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.