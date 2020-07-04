Report: Chelsea join the race to sign Arsenal target Pau Torres

Irrespective of where Chelsea finish at the end of the season, it seems the Blues are looking to spend big in the market.

Having already secured the signing of Timo Werner, Chelsea are looking to bolster other areas of the pitch.





According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Blues are among a number of European clubs keeping tabs on Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his first full season in La Liga.

The central defender has scored two goals and provided one assist in 29 La Liga games this season.

The Blues are keen to bolster their central defence this summer. Frank Lampard’s side have conceded 44 goals this season, and Burnley are the only team in the Premier League’s top half to have conceded more goals than them.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could offload Kurt Zouma this summer. If they manage to do so, then Torres would be a fantastic replacement for them.

The report claims that a host of clubs including Arsenal, the Manchester clubs, and Barcelona are interested in signing the defender who has a release clause of £45m.

The Times reported earlier this week that the Gunners are looking to sign a defender this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can come up with an offer for Torres.

Having said that, the Gunners have a shortage of funds for the transfer market, and they could be forced to look for options elsewhere.

Chelsea are also interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer.