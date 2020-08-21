Report: Chelsea in advanced talks with PSG star Thiago Silva, Everton & Tottenham Hotspur want him too

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva and are looking to pip Tottenham Hotspur and Everton to his signature.

The Brazil international has been in advanced talks with the Blues about a free transfer to Stamford Bridge for several days, and while the deal isn’t close as both parties continue to discuss personal terms, Chelsea appear confident of sealing a move.





Silva will be 36 years of age next month, but he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down and will be looking to impress against Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League Sunday.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to reunite with him at Goodison Park, while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has also identified him as an option to boost his defence.

While offering Europa League football makes Tottenham more desirable than the Toffees, Chelsea are offering Champions League football and Silva would love to continue playing in Europe’s elite competition even if he gets his hands on a medal on Sunday.

The Brazilian wants to play in the Premier League before hanging his boots, and while he will only be a short-term option for whoever lands his signature, the quality and huge experience he brings to the table will help improve any side’s defence.