Report: Chelsea haven’t been able to conduct a medical for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

According to The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, Chelsea haven’t been able to officially sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner because they haven’t been able to conduct a medical yet.

Delay in the Werner deal is solely down to the practicalities of getting a medical done, @TheAthleticUK has been told. He can't fly to the UK due Bundesliga Covid-19 regulations and Chelsea docs can't fly to Germany because they would have to isolate for 14 days upon return.(1/2) — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 11, 2020

Chelsea could use German FA doc in the meantime but they're more likely to wait until German season is over on June 27 or quarantine regulations in the UK change. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 11, 2020

The Blues agreed to pay the German’s £54 million release clause last week and have agreed personal terms with the player, beating Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature.





However, they will have to wait until the medicals are done before anything official can be carried out.

From the look of things, Chelsea fans will have to wait till the end of the Bundesliga campaign before seeing Werner in their beloved blue jersey, and that shouldn’t be a problem.

Frank Lampard’s side are expected to make more quality and marquee signings this summer after Roman Abramovich promised to back the Chelsea manager in the transfer window.

The Blues want to challenge for the Premier League title next term, and landing Werner alongside a few top players will definitely boost their chances.