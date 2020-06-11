Report: Chelsea haven’t been able to conduct a medical for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, Chelsea haven’t been able to officially sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner because they haven’t been able to conduct a medical yet.

The Blues agreed to pay the German’s £54 million release clause last week and have agreed personal terms with the player, beating Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature.


However, they will have to wait until the medicals are done before anything official can be carried out.

From the look of things, Chelsea fans will have to wait till the end of the Bundesliga campaign before seeing Werner in their beloved blue jersey, and that shouldn’t be a problem.

Frank Lampard’s side are expected to make more quality and marquee signings this summer after Roman Abramovich promised to back the Chelsea manager in the transfer window.

The Blues want to challenge for the Premier League title next term, and landing Werner alongside a few top players will definitely boost their chances.