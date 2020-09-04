Report: Chelsea eye move for Sergio Romero

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero this summer.

This has been a busy summer transfer window for the Blues. The Londoners have already signed Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba, and are on course to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen as well.





However, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants to add a new goalkeeper. The Blues have been linked with a host of goalkeepers this summer, and the latest name to be linked with a move is Argentine goalie Romero who could leave the club this summer.

Romero could leave Manchester United this summer.

The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and he is available in the market due to United’s present goalkeeping situation.

Romero has been a back-up to David de Gea at United, and the Argentine goalkeeper is expected to further drop down the pecking order at the club behind Dean Henderson.

Competition from Aston Villa

Chelsea are likely to face strong competition from Aston Villa who are reportedly leading the race for Romero’s signature.

According to a recent report from Marca, Villa have agreed a fee with Manchester United to sign the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

Villa will pay an initial €8 million (£7.1m) for the 96-cap Argentine international.

However, Romero, who is on £70,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford, could be tempted to join the Blues where he would have a better chance of winning trophies.