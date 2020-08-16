Report: Chelsea closing in on Tottenham Hotspur target Lewis Dunk

Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on Lewis Dunk to London rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Chelsea are set to sign Dunk from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion for £40 million.





The 28-year-old central defender is a lifelong Chelsea fan and believes that he is on his way to the Blues, according to the report.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham could do with a defender who has a lot of experience in the Premier League, and Dunk does fit the bill.

The 28-year-old is tall, strong and has a no-nonsense style of football, and he would make Spurs a better team at the back.

With Jan Vertonghen having left Spurs this summer, the North London outfit need to bring in a replacement.

Moving to Chelsea

However, with Chelsea playing in the Champions League next season and probably set to challenge for the Premier League title as well, one can understand why Dunk would want to make a move to the Blues.

Moreover, the defender is a lifelong Chelsea fan, and playing for the Stamford Bridge would be a dream come true for him.