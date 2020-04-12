Report: Chelsea and Tottenham eye move for Ben Chilwell

According to reports from The Sun, Chelsea are lining up a £50 million bid for Ben Chilwell, but Leicester City value him at £60 million.
The Blues, who are looking to sign a new left-back to replace the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson, has earmarked Chilwell as a potential option. However, they could face strong competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Chilwell has progressed through the youth ranks at Leicester and has established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back. The England international’s form has dipped a little this term, but it seems several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
Competition from Tottenham
Spurs are in the market to sign a left-back as well. Danny Rose is possibly out of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans. He was sent on loan to Newcastle United in January and is likely to be offloaded in the summer.
Ben Davies is another option for the north London club. While Davies is reliable at the back, Spurs need a top-quality player in that position. Jan Vertonghen can also play as a left-back but the Belgian is facing an uncertain future at the club.
The 23-year-old left-back would be a brilliant signing for Spurs, but whether the club would be willing to pay £50-60 million for him remains highly doubtful.