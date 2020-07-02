Report: Chelsea and Newcastle United keen on PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

According to le10sport, Newcastle United and Chelsea are both keen on Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The 27-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Real Madrid and is set to return to Parc des Princes at the end of the campaign.





Areola is surplus to requirements at PSG and is expected to be sold this summer, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Chelsea could do with a new goalkeeper with Kepa Arrizabalaga not particularly impressing on a consistent basis and 38-year-old Willy Caballero closer to an exit.

Martin Dubravka remains first-choice at Newcastle, and with Mark Gillespie has already agreed a three-year deal with the St. James’ Park outfit after leaving Scottish Premiership side Motherwell as a free agent, it remains to be seen if another goalie is needed.

Things could change if Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund complete their £300 million takeover of the Magpies, though, and Areola definitely brings quality to the table and will be a fine addition to the squad.

The France international has featured 107 times for PSG but isn’t guaranteed a starting berth at either Chelsea or Newcastle, and it will be interesting to see where he opts to go next as he needs to start playing regularly again to save his international career.