Report: Chelsea accept £18m Wolves bid for Tammy Abraham

According to reports from The Sun, Premier League giants Chelsea have accepted a bid in the region of £18 million from Wolves for striker Tammy Abraham.
The tabloid claim that Wolves will discuss personal terms with the 21-year-old before the weekend. Surely, the London giants must have given the green signal for the transfer to go through.
Abraham, who joined Aston Villa on loan this summer, is set to cut-short his stay at Villa Park.
Wolves have done extremely well so far, but Abraham, who scored 16 league goals in 20 matches this season, will add a different dimension to the side.
This is a huge statement from Wolves, who have made such a strong impact since returning to the Premier League. Abraham is a prolific scorer, and he will add quality and depth to the side.
The figure – £18million – looks like an absolute snip for an exciting striker like him, but Abraham did fail to impress during his loan spell with Swansea in the Premier League.