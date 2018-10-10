Report: Cenk Tosun determined to stay at Everton

Everton signed Cenk Tosun during the January transfer window paying a handsome fee in the region of £27 million from Besikstas, but he has struggled to find his feet at the Merseyside club.
Big things were expected of Tosun when he arrived at Everton from the Turkish Super Lig giants. After all, he joined the Merseyside club on the back of a strong goalscoring pedigree.
Everton lacked (and still lacking) a reliable goal threat since Romelu Lukaku departed for Manchester United, and it will be fair to say that Tosun has struggled to maintain the quality and consistency required to fill the void left by the Belgian.
He has just managed six goals for Everton since joining the club, and in 2018/19 he has scored just one goal in the Premier League in eight appearances.
As a result of his dip in form, a January exit has been mooted with a return to Besiktas identified as a possibility. However, according to reports from the Turkish Football, the 27-year-old is not only looking to stay at Everton, but he is also keen to turn his situation around.
Besiktas are keen to sign a striker in January and could make a move for Tosun. However, it seems, he is fully committed to Marco Silva’s side at the moment.