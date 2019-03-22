Report: Celtic’s Kieran Tierney major worry for Old Firm clash after suffering calf knock

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney could miss next weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers after suffering a calf knock.
The 21-year-old withdrew from Scotland’s Euros 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan as a result and is now set to miss weekend’s game against San Marino.
Tierney missed two-and-a-half months of action earlier in the campaign for Celtic due to a pelvic problem, and while playing on a plastic pitch against the Kazakhs wasn’t advisable, he truly missed the game because of another injury.
The in-demand star is set to return to Paradise Park in order to start receiving immediate treatment from the Hoops’ medical staff ahead of next week’s game against bitter rivals Rangers.
Tierney remains a huge doubt, though, but interim manager Neil Lennon will hope he can be fit enough for the cracker.
Despite leading the Gers with 10 points after 30 league games, the Bhoys will be looking to avenge their 1-0 loss at Ibrox last December, and the defender is crucial to their plans.
Tierney missing the game isn’t necessarily the biggest of boosts to Steven Gerrard’s side, but it will still be a welcome development nonetheless given how important he is to Celtic.