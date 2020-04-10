Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has made an interesting observation recently. He says that clubs across Europe will find it hard to make big-money deals once life gets back to normal after the Coronavirus pandemic.
Even the heavyweight European clubs are expected to take financial blows and as a result either the emphasis could be on swap deals with a bit of cash involved, or clubs would look to sign young talents with a view to nurturing them into stars.
And probably that is why several Premier League clubs along with Celtic have joined the race to sign Ross County kid James Graham, according to the Scottish Sun.
The 15-year-old striker has impressed heavily on his first trial with Manchester United in March. The Red Devils expect him to return after the Coronavirus subsides, but now face competition from the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic. Premier League leaders Liverpool have already taken a look at him this season.
Wolves are particularly showing keen interest but there is strong competition to sign the exciting youngster. His performances for Ross County’s under-16 and under-18 teams have generated massive interest among the British clubs, which shows that he is a kid with bundles of potential.
While it would be hard for the youngster to reject an offer from the likes of Manchester United, Wolves or Liverpool, he could be tempted to join Celtic as well as it will allow him to stay in Scotland and remain close to his family.