Report: Celtic winger James Forrest agrees four-year contract extension

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic winger James Forrest has agreed a four-year contract extension with the Parkhead club and is set to put pen to paper today.
The Hoops are expected to announce it officially within the next 24 hours and manager Neil Lennon will be more than glad that one of his best players has agreed to remain with the club.
Forrest attracted Russia giants Zenit St Petersburg during the summer transfer window, with the club said to be willing to part with £12 millon and offer him a whopping £70,000-a-week wages.
The 28-year-old emerged as the Scottish Premiership Player of the Year last term, and despite still having three years remaining on his contract, Celtic were more than keen to hand him a fresh deal.
Forrest is currently in his 11th season at Parkhead, but has been with the club since 2002.
He has 81 goals in 366 games for Celtic and will be looking to help them to another domestic treble this term having played a huge role in the last three.