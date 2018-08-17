Report: Celtic will sanction the departure of Dedryck Boyata

According to reports from the Daily Record, Celtic will sanction the departure of Dedryck Boyata in the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old is reportedly agitating a move away from Parkhead, and despite Brendan Rodgers assuring the fans that he would be given a contract, it seems they are now looking to offload him before the end of this month.
Boyata was severely criticised by Celtic fans and former players for his non participation in the Bhoys’ crucial Champions League clash against AEK Athens in the midweek. The Belgian international claimed on social media that he was injured, but Rodgers revealed after the match that he was fit enough to take part.
Furthermore, the Belgian, who has a contract at the club till 2019, is not willing to sign a new deal at the club. Celtic were keen to hold on to their key player, but Rodgers probably now feels letting him go is the best solution for all parties.
The report adds that Celtic will only sell their first choice defender if they get a handsome transfer fee for him. The Bhoys previously turned down a £9 million bid from Fulham in the summer, and any potential club will have to pay more to convince Celtic into selling their prized asset.