Report: Celtic weighing up bid for Fernando Fonseca

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic are weighing up a bid to sign Porto defender Fernando Fonseca in January.
The Hoops have bolstered their attacking unit this month, but they are also keen to add depth and quality in defence, especially the right-back area.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is ‘desperate’ to sign a long-term replacement for Mikael Lustig and he is keen to sign the exciting young Portuguese defender.
The report claims that the Celtic boss is weighing up a £2 million bid for the 21-year-old who has a contract at the Portuguese club till 2020.
Fonseca hasn’t played for Porto’s senior side this season. He has played only for the B team. Porto are looking to do business with the Hoops over Fonseca and the player is equally keen to move.
The youngster certainly has the talent but he is way down the pecking order at Porto. At this moment, he just needs regular opportunity and platform to shine, something Celtic can offer.