Report: Celtic want Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic still want Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull and are scouting him again a year after a deal fell through.

The 21-year-old was set to move to Parkhead last summer only for his medical to reveal that he needed a preventative surgery on a potentially career-threatening knee issue.





Despite having agreed to part with £3.25 million for his services, Celtic attempted to renegotiate terms following the discovery, and that saw the move fell through.

Turnbull has since returned to action in February after undergoing surgery, and Celtic have been monitoring his recovery closely.

Manager Neil Lennon sent first-team coach Gavin Strachan to run the rule over him during the weekend and he would have been impressed with the report he got.

The Motherwell star ended 2018-19 with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games, and the Hoops reckoned landing him could prove to be a good move going forward.

While their first attempt failed, another move is on the cards this summer and Turnbull has hit the ground running in the new campaign, grabbing a goal at Easter Road during the weekend.

The Hoops are looking to seal a move for him ahead of Norwich City who offered him more wages last summer.

Turnbull was close to joining the English side and they are still keeping tabs on him.