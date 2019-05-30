Report: Celtic want Ipswich right-back Dylan Crowe

Scottish champions Celtic are reportedly showing interest in signing the highly rated Ipswich right-back Dylan Crowe in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Mail, the versatile 18-year-old has been targeted by Huddersfield Town and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.
Ipswich have turned down a £300,000 bid from Huddersfield, as they are holding out for a £500,000 compensation fee for the teenager who is out of contract this summer.
The right-back has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. Surely, he has the ability and talent to play for a big club.
Celtic will be looking to bolster their defence this summer and the right-back is one area where investment is required.
Both Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa are out of contract, while Jeremy Toljan will return to Borussia Dortmund after his loan spell. Thus, the Bhoys are crying out for a right-back this summer, and it comes as no surprise that they are linked with Crowe.
While Crowe has the potential to develop into a fine defender, whether he is ready to play regularly for a big club like Celtic remains to be seen.