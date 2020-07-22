Report: Celtic unlikely to move for Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has struggled to get regular games this season, and the Magpies are likely to sell him this summer.

The 29-year-old is the second-choice keeper at the club behind Martin Dubravka. He is yet to feature in the Premier League this season but has played in six cup games.





The Magpies are demanding a fee in the region of £5 million but it seems Celtic won’t be moving for him this summer.

The Bhoys, who were reportedly interested in signing Darlow last summer, are badly in need of a new goalkeeper.

Fraser Forster, who was so influential last season for the club, has returned to Southampton after his loan spell expired at Parkhead. The Bhoys have tried to sign him permanently, but he wants to fight for his place in the side.

Likewise, Craig Gordon has left the club to join Hearts on a free transfer.

However, despite being alerted of his potential availability, Celtic won’t be making a move for Darlow.

Neil Lennon knows Darlow very well from his time at Nottingham Forest. He was a promising member of the Forest youth-team under him.

However, it seems Celtic have other targets in mind, with Lennon now set to look elsewhere for a goalkeeping replacement.

At just £5m, Darlow would have been a smart signing for the Bhoys. However, it seems, Celtic are looking at options like Joe Hart and David Marshall.