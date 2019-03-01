Report: Celtic to scout Red Star Belgrade striker Milan Pavkov and centre-back Vujadin Savic

According to Club Call, Celtic will send a scout to watch Saturday’s derby between Serbian Super League duo Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade, and he will particularly be running the rule over striker Milan Pavkov and centre-back Vujadin Savic.
The Hoops were reportedly keen on landing Pavkov last summer after he netted 23 goals in 33 league games while on loan at Radnicki Nis last season, as they reckoned he could be a great addition to the striking department following the departure of Moussa Dembele.
Tough-tackling defender Savic was also linked with Celtic last March, with the Serbian media claiming erstwhile boss Brendan Rodgers had made enquiries about the 27-year-old.
However, The Scottish Sun claimed the Premiership giants never intended to make a move.
It seems they have since changed their mind, though, and could make a decision should he impress their scout tomorrow.
Savic caught the eyes last November after bagging both goals in Red Star’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League group stage, and the Celtic scout will be keen to see how the 6ft 4in striker, who has scored six league goals in 13 starts this term fares tomorrow.