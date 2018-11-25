Report: Celtic to reignite interest in Aston Villa target Scott McKenna

Brendan Rodgers has said recently that he will be looking to delve into the January transfer market to bolster the Celtic squad.
Central defence is one area where Rodgers needs to bring in players. Although Celtic resisted a move for Dedryck Boyata in the summer, they may allow him to leave in January if Fulham reignite their interest in the Belgium international.
Whether or not Boyata stays, signing a central defender is a priority. According to The Daily Mail, the Bhoys will revive their interest in Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in the January window.
Celtic wanted to sign McKenna in the summer transfer window but Aberdeen were reluctant to sell him to a direct rival club.
However, the Bhoys are expected to make a move for him in January. He will be a good signing as McKenna is one of the best defenders in the Scottish Premiership.
He is only 22, and is only expected to get better with age. It remains to be seen whether Celtic can persuade McKenna to move to Celtic Park in the January transfer window due to interest from English clubs.
According to a recent report from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa and Wolves are showing keen interest in signing McKenna.
Villa boss Dean Smith is looking to bring the Scotland defender to the Villa Park in January. Celtic have funds to sign him, but they could face strong competition for his signature.