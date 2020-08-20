Report: Celtic to make bid for Caleb Ekuban

Celtic are ready to make an offer for Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban, according to Fanatik.

It has been reported by the Turkish news outlet that the Scottish Premiership giants are ready to make a bid of €5 million (£4.49 million) for the former Leeds United player.





However, according to the report, Trabzonspor want to keep hold of the Ghana international, but the Turkish club will consider selling the forward if they receive €7 million (£6.29 million) as transfer fee.

Trabzonspor spell

Ekuban spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor from Leeds and did well for the Turkish club.

According to WhoScored, the Ghana international forward made 12 starts and 17 substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process.

The 26-year-old forward made his loan move to Trabzonspor permanent in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the former Chievo Verona man made 15 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league this past season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process.

No need at Celtic?

Ekuban is a good forward, but Celtic already have three players for that position – Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti and Leigh Griffiths – and the Glasgow giants do not need to sign another forward.