Report: Celtic to improve their bid for Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Celtic are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and Dunajska Streda striker Bayo has emerged as a top target for the Scottish Premiership champions.
The Slovakian outfit had rejected Celtic’s initial offer of £1.7 million for the exciting young striker, but according to The Express, the Bhoys are preparing to make a fresh new bid worth £2 million.
Celtic’s attacking options have been restricted by the loss of Moussa Dembele (who joined Lyon in the summer) and the absence of Leigh Griffiths (given time off by the club to sort out health problems).
The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals in 21 games in all competitions this season, and has caught the attention of Parma and Rapid Vienna as well. However, the youngster prefers a move to Scotland as he aims to take his career to the next level.
The club’s sporting director, Jan Van Daele, confirmed earlier this week that an offer had been made by Celtic with further talks set to take place in the coming weeks.