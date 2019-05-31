Report: Celtic to battle Rangers for Charlton’s Joe Aribo

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to bring Charlton’s highly rated midfielder Joe Aribo to Ibrox this summer, but they are likely to face competition from arch rivals Celtic.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Neil Lennon will be appointed as the permanent manager of the club before the weekend. The Bhoys are in talks with Lennon over his contract, and the negotiations have progressed well.
The report claims that Lennon has been keeping tabs on Aribo since he took charge of the club in February as the interim boss, and the Bhoys are preparing to make a move for the exciting midfielder.
Aribo, who joined the Addicks in 2015, played an important role in Charlton’s promotion to the Championship from League One last season, scoring 10 goals.
Charlton hope that a return to the Championship will persuade the 22-year-old to stay at the club.
Rangers are also interested in signing the former Staines Town midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether the Gers make a swift approach for him before Celtic swoop in.
Both Celtic and Rangers could go on to sign the exciting midfielder for a modest compensation fee due to cross-border transfer rules.