Report: Celtic suffer blow in the race to sign Tino Kadewere

According to reports from The Daily Record (transfer live blog, 14:06), Celtic have suffered a big blow in the race to sign Tino Kadewere.
Reports in Kadewere’s homeland Zimbabwe claim that the Le Harve striker is set to stay in France and join a Ligue 1 side instead of moving to Celtic.
Blow for Celtic
Earlier this week Sportsmail reported that Southampton and Bournemouth were also in the hunt for the signature of the Zimbabwe international.
Also, RMC Sport reported that Celtic and Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayan had made ‘concrete’ moves to sign Kadewere. In fact, Al-Ryan have claimed to have made a bid in the region of £6.7 million.
Le Harve know that they cannot keep hold of their star player but any permanent January deal would involve the player being loaned back for the rest of the season.
The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form this season scoring 17 goals in 19 games for the Ligue 2 side.
Now reports from The Daily Record claim (with the headline – Kadewere to ‘seal deal’ with French club) that an unnamed French side is leading the chase for the striker.
Celtic have been heavily reliant on Odsonne Edouard for scoring goals, and as a result, Neil Lennon was looking to bolster his forward line this month.
However, it seems Kadewere is unlikely to leave France in January or in the near future, and the Celtic boss could be forced to look at alternatives despite making a concrete move for the striker.