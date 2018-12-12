Report: Celtic star Leigh Griffiths taking extended break from football

According to reports from The Mirror, Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will take an extended break from football due to gambling issues.
The Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Griffiths is to take time out of football to solve this “ongoing issue” and says the club will do its best to help him out.
Griffiths, who earlier admitted that he is looking to get some games during the busy schedule for Celtic, was not at training ahead of the team’s Europa League match.
Celtic boss Rodgers has explained the reason for his absence and said that he is struggling at the moment.
“Leigh will be out of football for a little period of time,” Rodgers said. “He’s had ongoing issues for a number of months.”
“He’s reached a point where it’s a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place.”
“He’s a great guy but football and life is tough for him right now. We want to help him with that and we’ll let you know when he’s back. I’m very close with him. We have a strong relationship but he’s had number of issues outside of football.”
The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, and has managed just six league starts for the Bhoys.
Griffiths has scored 104 goals in 198 appearances for the Hoops, but has only been given a rotational role this term.
Griffiths has managed 11 starts across all competitions for Celtic this term, but it seems he will remain absent for a while before he gets into a proper mental shape to play again.
The news will come as a blow to the fans. The Bhoys fans would have loved to see him play regularly and score for the club with games coming thick and fast.