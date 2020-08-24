Report: Celtic set to land David Turnbull this week, Newcastle United keen

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are set to complete the signing of the Motherwell David Turnbull this week after missing out on him last June.

The 21-year-old was set to move to Parkhead last summer, only for his medical to reveal that he needed a preventative surgery on a potentially career-threatening knee issue.





Despite having agreed to part with £3.25 million for his services, Celtic attempted to renegotiate terms following the discovery, and that saw the move fell through.

Turnbull has since undergone surgery and returned to action, and he has attracted Newcastle United and Norwich City.

However, the Scottish midfielder remains keen on joining the Hoops despite the Magpies handing him a chance to play in the English Premier League.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants to strengthen his squad this summer, and landing the Motherwell star for even £4 million would be regarded as a huge coup.

Celtic are paying just £3 million for Turnbull’s signature, though, and he will be coming in as a direct replacement for the soon-to-depart Tom Rogic.

They have watched him twice already this term, with both Nick Hammond and Gavin Strachan running the rule over the youngster, and he is expected to help add goals to the side after ending 2018-19 with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games.