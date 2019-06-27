Report: Celtic prepared to meet Paddy McNair’s asking price

Celtic, Sheffield United and Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Paddy McNair from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined Boro last season from Sunderland, and made 23 appearances in all competitions.
The 29 times capped Northern Ireland international, who can play in midfield or defence, has struggled for regular game time.
He failed to replicate the form he showed for Sunderland, and Boro are willing to listen to offers for him.
He is excepted to leave the club this summer. According to reports from the Northern Echo, Celtic are prepared to meet McNair’s asking price.
The report claims that both Sheffield and Celtic are ready to pay £5 million for him. However, the Bhoys may struggle to compete with United due to the midfielder’s wage demands.
He is a versatile player, and could be a valuable addition for the Bhoys. McNair has age on his side, and the lure of playing in the Champions League could tempt him to move to Glasgow.
McNair could be an incredibly shrewd signing for the Bhoys. He has age on his side and would add significant depth and quality to Neil Lennon’s squad this summer.