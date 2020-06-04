Report: Celtic only interested in buying players they have already scouted, with a return for David Turnbull on the cards

According to The Athletic’s Kieran Devlin, Celtic have told agents that they will only be interested in buying players that they have already scouted in person and those they have monitored in the long-term when the transfer window reopens.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a massive blow on the Hoops’ summer transfer plans, with finances and scouting plans both taking a hit.

Celtic were planning to start running the rule on potential summer targes at the beginning of the spring, but the virus meant that was no longer possible.

Neil Lennon’s side have told football agents that they won’t be buying players based on just recommendations, data analysis or video scouting alone, and it is why a move for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull is still very much on the cards.

The 20-year-old was set to move to Parkhead last summer only for his medical to reveal that he needed a preventative surgery on a potentially career-threatening knee issue.

Despite having agreed to part with £3.25 million for his services, Celtic attempted to renegotiate terms following the discovery, and that saw the move fell through.

Turnbull has since returned to action in February and Celtic have been monitoring his recovery closely.

The Motherwell star ended 2018-19 with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games, and the Hoops reckon landing him could prove to be a good move going forward.