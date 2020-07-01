Report: Celtic not confident of Fraser Forster signing

According to The Telegraph, Celtic are not confident of signing Fraser Forster from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Forster spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic from Premier League outfit Southampton.





The Telegraph has claimed that the Hoops want to bring the England International goalkeeper back to Celtic Park, but Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will give him the chance to compete with the other goalkeepers in the squad during pre-season training.

The report has claimed that sources at Celtic have said that the Glasgow saints are no longer confident of re-signing the 32-year-old goalkeeper – who earns £70,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com.

Blow for Celtic?

Forster was superb for Celtic this past season and was one of the best players for Neil Lennon’s side.

The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title with ease, and the Glasgow wants will be looking to make it 10 league titles in a row in 2020-21.

With Craig Gordon having left Celtic this summer, the Bhoys need to sign a new goalkeeper, and if they are unable to bring in Forster, then they have to look elsewhere.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are looking at free agent Joe Hart as a potential alternative to Forster.