Report: Celtic, Newcastle United & Leeds United have joined the race for Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson

According to Kicker (via GGFN), Leeds United have joined Celtic, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Brentford in the race for Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Elland Road outfit are preparing for life back in the English top-flight and are expected to make a few and quality additions to the squad if they get promoted.





Leeds are currently top of the Championship table with six games to go, with a six-point cushion between them and the play-offs places.

They will need a quality competition aod cover for Patrick Bamford should they be in the Premier League next term, and Andersson will be a quality option.

The Sweden international scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 36 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga side this term, and he brings much-needed experience and physicality to the table.

Andersson, 27, stands at 6ft 3in and is a huge aerial threat – an advantage in the Premier League – and has proven over the years that he can score goals when presented with the opportunity.

He is worth around €6 million according to Transfermarkt, making him an affordable option for Leeds in any division.