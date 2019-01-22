Report: Celtic need to pay £4m to sign Sunderland striker Josh Maja

Celtic have bolstered their attacking department in January but Brendan Rodgers is still keen to add depth to his squad.
The Bhoys are heavily interested in signing Sunderland striker Josh Maja, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Maja scored his 16th goal of the season in Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe, during the weekend. He has recently rejected a £6,000-per-week deal offered by the club, which has altered a host of clubs including Celtic.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Cardiff City are keen to sign him and are ready to make a £2million offer for this exciting 20-year-old striker.
However, Sunderland are looking for a fee in the region of £4 million for Maja.
German clubs Stuttgart, Cologne, and Wolfsburg are interested in the young striker. Sunderland are also willing to cash in on him now.
Maja wants to finish the season with the Black Cats. Ideally, Sunderland would want any potential buyer to include a season-long lease-back clause, where they can get the player back on loan for the rest of the season.