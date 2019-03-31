Report: Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham would love the chance to play in the Premier League

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (31/3; page 59), Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham would love to return to the Premier League in the future.
The report claims that a number of clubs are keen to sign the midfielder who has not enjoyed his best form this season for the Bhoys.
He has made just 14 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Hoops, and has scored three goals. Injuries have restricted his progress, but he hopes to help the Bhoys secure a historic third domestic Treble in a row this season.
His long future at Parkhead is under doubt, and the Sun reports that he is wanted by Premier League clubs. The former Manchester City prospect would love the chance to return to the Premier League.
The 23-year-old could cost in the region of £12 million, and it remains to be seen whether he becomes the latest Celtic player to leave the club for the Premier League.
He is arguably one of the best midfielders in the division but he has lacked consistency at times. Celtic could be tempted to sell him if there’s a good offer on the table.